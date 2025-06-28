Zen House by Drew Gilbert Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

Zen House

Minimalist Villa Design Recognized for Excellence in Architecture, Building and Structure Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Zen House by Drew Gilbert as the Silver Award winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated in the creation of Zen House, a minimalist villa that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living spaces.The Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is particularly significant for the architecture industry, as it showcases designs that not only meet but exceed current standards and practices. Zen House exemplifies this through its innovative use of space, environmental considerations, and seamless integration with its surroundings. This recognition underscores the relevance and value of such design approaches in today's architectural landscape.Zen House stands out for its serene and luxurious atmosphere, achieved through the strategic use of water and the centrality of a beautiful olive tree. The living space appears to float within the pool, reinforcing a sense of tranquility and exclusivity. The design embraces minimalism, offering clean, elegant lines while maximizing enjoyment. Every detail contributes to a sense of purposeful stillness, creating a quiet refuge attuned to both its inhabitants and its natural surroundings.The Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award serves as a motivation for Drew Gilbert and his team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition validates their approach to design, which prioritizes the enrichment of human life through the fusion of technology and naturalistic principles. It also inspires further exploration of sustainable materials, passive energy solutions, and climate-responsive design strategies.Interested parties may learn more at:About Drew GilbertDrew Gilbert is an American multi-award winning Architect, Urbanist and Futurist. Graduated with his Master's degree in Architecture from the United States, he embodies a comprehensive and naturalistic design process that benefits the individual and supports the evolution of communities. Gilbert has been selected for the Top 30 Architects Powerlist 4 times and has received multiple international awards, including the A' Design Award for Best Architecture Project. He serves as a jury member for international awards and speaks at regional and international conferences.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices. The selection process is rigorous, with entries blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel. Silver A' Design Award winning works showcase exceptional technical characteristics, artistic skill, original innovations, and insightful creativity. They represent notable achievements that make a positive impact on the built environment and society as a whole.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries since 2008. Its mission is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential expert jury panel, ensuring winning entries meet the highest standards of excellence. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldenarchitectureawards.com

