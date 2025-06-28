Auto Motion by Shunsuke Ohe Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Auto Motion

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Shunsuke Ohe as a winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for his exceptional work, "Auto Motion." This innovative car showroom design has been awarded the esteemed Silver A' Design Award, acknowledging its outstanding creativity, functionality, and visual appeal. The A' Design Award is widely regarded as one of the world's most respected design competitions , celebrating excellence and innovation across various design disciplines.Shunsuke Ohe's award-winning design, Auto Motion, addresses the unique challenges and opportunities within the automotive retail sector. The showroom's innovative layout, featuring a circular exhibition space surrounded by meeting rooms, offices, and amenities, offers a seamless and engaging experience for customers. The design's attention to detail, from the meticulously crafted ceiling to the strategic use of lighting, creates an immersive environment that showcases the luxury vehicles in their best light, stimulating customers' desire to make a purchase.Auto Motion's design stands out for its innovative ceiling treatment, which features two distinct levels and a floating aesthetic achieved through the use of thinly sliced panels and indirect lighting. The high, impactful ceiling panels and the fantastic indirect lighting around them are designed to draw customers into the store, while the seamless connection between the exhibition space and the negotiation room further enhances the buying experience. The showroom's interior finishes, including porcelain tile, natural stone, PVC sheet, and cloth, contribute to the overall sense of luxury and sophistication.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Shunsuke Ohe's design excellence and his ability to create spaces that not only showcase products but also evoke emotions and inspire action. The award is expected to further elevate Shunsuke Ohe's reputation within the interior design community and inspire his team to continue pushing the boundaries of design innovation in future projects. As a result of this achievement, Auto Motion is poised to set new standards for car showroom design, influencing industry practices and customer expectations alike.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Auto Motion showroom design by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website:About Shunsuke OheCEO and founder of LUSTYdesign Inc., Shunsuke Ohe developed a keen interest in architecture and interior design at a young age, beginning his earnest study of the disciplines at just 15 years old. His diverse portfolio includes architectural design, interior design, and interior coordination for a wide range of spaces, including hotels, houses, stores, offices, and showrooms. Driven by a passion for creating designs that make people's hearts flutter, Shunsuke Ohe consistently strives to push the boundaries of his craft, delivering exceptional results for his clients in Japan and beyond.About LUSTYdesign Inc.Established in 2012 in Japan, LUSTYdesign Inc. seamlessly integrates architectural design, interior design, and interior coordination services. The firm's diverse portfolio includes private homes, hotels, nurseries, restaurants, fitness gyms, offices, showrooms, and sweets shops, all designed under the guiding principle of "life with design." LUSTYdesign Inc.'s commitment to creating spaces that enhance and enrich the lives of those who inhabit them has earned the firm a reputation for excellence and innovation within the industry.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the field of interior design. Recipients of this prestigious award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. Designs honored with the Silver A' Design Award demonstrate exceptional technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity, ultimately making a positive impact on the world through their innovative approach to interior space and exhibition design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the competition welcomes entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands worldwide. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place by acknowledging and celebrating remarkable achievements in design, showcasing pioneering works on a global stage. Through this recognition, the A' Design Award seeks to inspire and drive forward the cycle of innovation, ultimately benefiting society as a whole. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

