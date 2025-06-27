MPD Investigating 4th Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.



On Friday, June 27, 2025, at approximately 1:54 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast, for the report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, inside of an apartment and suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 29-year-old Deandre Lewis, of Northeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25096183

