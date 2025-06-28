CMS announces new prior authorization program pilot

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services June 27 announced the rollout of a 6-year technology-enabled prior authorization program pilot. Through the Wasteful and Inappropriate Service Reduction Model pilot, CMS will partner with third-party entities to implement a technology-based prior authorization program for a specified list of services delivered to patients with traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Under the regionally based model, participating providers will have the choice of submitting prior authorization requests for selected items and services or subjecting their post-service claim to pre-payment medical review.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.