Governor Abbott Sets Special Election For Texas Senate District 9

TEXAS, June 27 - June 27, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation announcing Tuesday, November 4, 2025 as the special election date for the Texas Senate District 9 seat recently vacated by Kelly Hancock.
 
Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5:00 PM on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. Early voting will begin on Monday, October 20, 2025.
 
Read the Governor's full special election proclamation here
 

