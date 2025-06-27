H.R. 2449, FUTURE Networks Act

H.R. 2449 would require the FCC to establish a task force on sixth-generation (6G) wireless technology. The task force would report to the Congress on issues, including the status of 6G standards-setting bodies; the uses and limitations of 6G technology; and how federal, state, and local governments could use that technology. Using information from the FCC, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 2449 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. However, because the FCC is authorized to collect fees each year sufficient to offset the appropriated costs of its regulatory activities, CBO estimates that the net cost to the FCC would be negligible, assuming appropriation actions consistent with that authority.

