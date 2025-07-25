S. 580, Combating CCP Labor Abuses Act of 2025

S. 580 would require the Department of Commerce to periodically train employees who provide counseling services to businesses engaged in interstate commerce or foreign direct investment on global human rights abuses perpetrated against the Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities by the government of the People’s Republic of China. The bill also would direct the agency to provide guidance to such businesses, including ways to avoid doing business with countries implicated in human rights abuses.

CBO expects that the department would conduct training and update guidance once every three years starting in 2026. Using information from the department, CBO estimates that implementing S. 580 would cost $2 million over the 2025-2030 period for temporary staff, contracts for online courses, and printed guides. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

