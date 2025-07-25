S.1731, Combating PRC Overseas and Unlawful Networked Threats through Enhanced Resilience Act of 2025

S. 1731 would require the Administration to take the following actions in response to efforts by the People’s Republic of China to establish military bases outside of its borders:

Develop a strategy to counter China’s efforts to establish such bases,

Establish an interagency task force to coordinate the implementation of that strategy,

Submit an intelligence assessment on the risks posed to the United States by China’s efforts to establish overseas bases, and

Submit quadrennial reports to the Congress on the Administration’s actions to counter China’s efforts to establish bases in other countries.

On the basis of information about the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that preparing the reports and operating the task force would cost less than $500,000 annually and total $1 million over the 2025-2030 period. Any spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Christopher Mann. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.