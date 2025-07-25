Recent Speaking Engagements

Over the past several months, I have spoken with a variety of audiences about the recent and ongoing work of the Congressional Budget Office.

The conversations have allowed me to share insights about CBO's role in the legislative process—including the reconciliation process—while reiterating the agency's commitment to providing objective, nonpartisan, and transparent analysis.

From March through July 2025, I participated in the following events:

March 3: Discussed the U.S. macroeconomic and fiscal outlook during the 41st Annual Economic Policy Conference of the National Association for Business Economics.

March 5: Spoke at the Milken Institute's 2025 Finance Forum about the state of the U.S. budget and economy.

March 27: Took part in a "fireside chat" at the ERISA Industry Committee's (ERIC's) Spring Policy Conference, where I discussed CBO's role and ongoing work.

April 8: Met virtually with a class at the University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School to talk about the outlook for the U.S. budget.

April 16: Joined the Hoover Institution's Jon Hartley for a podcast in which we discussed, among other things, CBO's role and the value that the agency places on accuracy and transparency.

April 22: Participated in a discussion about the fiscal impact of the Trump Administration's policies during a J.P. Morgan investor seminar.

May 5: Engaged in a panel discussion at the Milken Institute's 2025 Global Conference in Los Angeles about the federal budget and national debt.

June 11: Delivered remarks and answered questions during the Committee for Economic Development's Biannual Trustee Policy Summit.

July 15: Participated in a discussion about the fiscal implications of the 2025 reconciliation act (Public Law 119-21) during a J.P. Morgan investor roundtable.

July 15: Delivered remarks and participated in a Q&A session at the 22nd Annual Economic Measurement Seminar of the National Association for Business Economics.

I have also discussed CBO's role in the legislative process more generally and emphasized our commitment to transparency and analytical rigor in recent interviews. (Those interviews appeared in the Wall Street Journal, on Bloomberg's Big Take podcast, and on Bloomberg TV's Wall Street Week.) As part of those discussions, I outlined the distinctions between CBO and the Joint Committee on Taxation, explaining how the two agencies differ and how we often work collaboratively to support the Congress.

I look forward to engaging with other audiences and topics in the months ahead.

Phillip L. Swagel is CBO's Director.