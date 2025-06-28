Martinique’s Iconic Tour des Yoles Returns This Summer

The yole ronde is a traditional Martinican sailing vessel.

39th Edition of Caribbean’s Maritime Tradition Circumnavigates the Island July 27 - August 3

FORT-DE-FRANCE, MARTINIQUE, June 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 39th edition of Martinique’s celebrated Tour des Yoles will take place July 27 to August 3, 2025, bringing the island’s most anticipated sporting event back to its traditional summer calendar. The week-long sailing competition will see skilled crews navigate traditional yole boats around the entire coastline of Martinique in what is considered one of the Caribbean’s most exciting maritime spectacles.The 2025 Tour will feature seven competitive legs, beginning Sunday, July 27 with the opening stage from Le Diamant to Rivière-Pilote. Crews will then journey from Rivière-Pilote to Sainte-Anne, Sainte-Anne to Le Vauclin, and continue around the island before the finale on August 3. This year’s edition will decide whether Team Sara–Autodistribution can defend its 2024 title or if a new champion will emerge.Each stage transforms coastal communities into vibrant festival grounds, with thousands of spectators gathering to cheer on their favorite crews. The event draws sailing enthusiasts from across the Caribbean and beyond, making it one of the region’s premier cultural and sporting attractions.“The Tour des Yoles represents the very soul of Martinique – it’s where our maritime heritage comes alive in the most spectacular way,” said Muriel Wiltord, Director of the Americas for the Martinique Tourism Authority. “This isn’t just a sailing competition – it’s eight days of unmatched Caribbean energy and cultural immersion that visitors won’t find anywhere else in the world. We invite travelers to witness this UNESCO-recognized tradition and even learn to sail these remarkable boats themselves.”The yole ronde (round skiff) is a traditional Martinican sailing vessel dating back to the 1940s. Crafted entirely by hand using trumpet tree wood and an axe, yoles are masterpieces of ancestral craftsmanship. Unlike modern sailboats, they lack a keel or rudder; instead, crew members must balance the nearly 10-meter boat using long wooden poles called bwa dresses.In 2020, Martinique’s yole sailing was officially recognized by UNESCO, added to its Register of Good Practices for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage, a testament to the island’s commitment to preserving this unique maritime tradition.Travelers can immerse themselves in the excitement of the Tour des Yoles in two unforgettable ways:From Shore: Join locals along the seafronts of towns hosting the stage starts or finishes. Each location turns into a celebration of food, music and maritime pride.From Sea: Book a place on a follower boat — either sailboat or motor vessel — and witness the race up close, surrounded by colorful sails, rhythmic music and an electric Caribbean atmosphere.To further connect travelers with this tradition, the Martinique Tourism Authority encourages yole sailing experiences with local veterans year-round, giving visitors the opportunity to learn a remarkable skill.For more information about the 2025 Tour des Yoles and how to experience Martinique’s yole sailing tradition, visit www.martinique.org

