Jungle Bay Dominica Named Caribbean’s Leading Retreat 2025 at World Travel Awards

Jungle Bay Dominica: The Caribbean’s Leading Retreat An aerial view of Jungle Bay in Dominica

SAINT LUCIA, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jungle Bay Dominica, one of the Caribbean’s premier nature resorts, has been honored with the prestigious title of Caribbean’s Leading Retreat 2025 at the World Travel Awards (WTA) Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony, held over the weekend in St. Lucia. This accolade further cements Jungle Bay’s reputation as one of the region’s premier wellness and retreat destinations.Set on about 20 lush acres overlooking the Soufrière-Scotts Head Marine Reserve, Jungle Bay has become synonymous with eco-luxury, wellness and community-driven tourism. With 89 villa suites, a world-class spa, two yoga studios, farm-to-table dining, and six versatile function spaces accommodating up to 100 participants, the resort has positioned itself as one of the Caribbean’s most distinctive hubs for wellness retreats, conferences, and incentive travel.“This recognition is a tremendous honor for our team and for Dominica,” said Samuel “Sam” Raphael, President and Owner of Jungle Bay, who congratulated Dominica on being named the Caribbean’s Leading Nature Destination at the Awards. “Jungle Bay was created to be more than a resort — it’s a sanctuary where nature, community and culture intersect. Winning this award affirms that our vision of sustainable luxury and purpose-driven hospitality continues to resonate with travelers and industry leaders alike.”In addition to its breathtaking cliffside setting and ocean views, Jungle Bay is celebrated for its commitment to environmental and cultural preservation. The resort integrates sustainable design with community participation, employing local staff, sourcing organic ingredients from its on-site gardens, and offering immersive experiences such as cooking classes, yoga sessions, and guided hikes to Dominica’s iconic natural sites, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site Boiling Lake Trail. Guests at Jungle Bay are invited to experience both curated wellness programs and eco-adventures, making it an ideal escape for travelers seeking both rejuvenation and discovery.The World Travel Awards, established in 1993, continue to celebrate excellence in the global tourism industry, with the St. Lucia gala marking a key stop on the 2025 Grand Tour. Winning Caribbean’s Leading Retreat 2025 places Jungle Bay among the very best in the region, highlighting Dominica’s growing stature as a premier destination for wellness, nature and meetings tourism.About Jungle Bay DominicaJungle Bay Dominica is one of the world’s leading sustainable resorts located on the rainforest island of Dominica in the Caribbean.Jungle Bay is the vision of Caribbean entrepreneur and sustainable development expert Samuel “Sam” Raphael, who was inspired to adopt a life philosophy of environmental conservation and community development after a fifth grade school trip from St. Croix to Cinnamon Bay in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands.A nature-inspired luxury escape, Jungle Bay Dominica brims with pure cliffside beauty, connecting each guest to the soul of Dominica. An ideal spot for those who want to commune with nature and discover themselves, the Caribbean nature resort offers a dynamic collection of adventure, spa pampering, wellness, Yoga, gourmet cuisine, local culture and history.For more information, visit www.junglebaydominica.com

