Sunflower Garden Festival Becomes Summer’s Hottest Family Ticket as Sales Surge for 2025 Event

TORONTO , ONTARIO , CANADA, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tickets are selling fast for what is shaping up to be the summer’s most anticipated family-friendly celebration. Sunflower Garden Festival , taking place Saturday, August 23 at Campbell’s Cross Farm in Caledon, Ontario, promises a full-day, alcohol-free experience rooted in music, wellness, and community connection.With General Admission, VIP, and youth ticket options available, attendees can enjoy access to all live performances and DJ sets, wellness classes and activities, a curated vendor market, and a diverse array of food vendors, and a creative Artzone for everyone to paint and create.Children aged five and under attend free, and youth pricing is available for ages six to seventeen, making this a standout option for parents seeking a meaningful summer outing that everyone in the family can enjoy.VIP tickets unlock a premium experience, including on-site parking, private stage-view lounge with sun coverage, high-end washroom access, VIP bar with exclusive beverage options, an exclusive swag gift, and a “refresh yourself” station.Sunflower Garden Festival offers a powerful blend of world-class music and holistic programming designed to inspire, energize, and ground. This year’s lineup includes internationally celebrated electronic artists Sofia Kourtesis and Mia Moretti, alongside a dynamic slate of performers such as Desirée Dawson, Maria-Therese, Manta Jae, Carmelinda, LUCIANA, VIDERI, and Kill Them With Colour. Programming flows from live performances to DJ sets, blending high energy and deep listening in one fluid, immersive atmosphere. The music stage is cut right into a sunflower field in full bloom, so you’ll be surrounded by beautiful sunflowers as you enjoy the music.What sets this festival apart is its commitment to an alcohol-free environment, providing space for authentic connection, presence, and multi-generational participation. Organizer and performer Luciana Santaguida has spent the last decade pioneering alcohol-free experiences that place music and mindfulness side-by-side. Through her wellness brand NÜLOVE, Santaguida has led events that blend movement, music & sound, and community, and the festival now represents a major milestone in her ongoing mission to reshape festival-going experiences, and the music industry at large.With an ethos grounded in joy and presentness, the 2025 event will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., inviting attendees to move freely across the grounds, from mainstage performances to wellness activations. Wellness offerings include yoga, sound healing, breathwork, cacao ceremonies, guided meditation, and movement workshops led by respected facilitators such as Dane Osorio, Carmelinda Dimanno, Kiyoshi, Luciana Santaguida, Kat Blessings, Audra Santa, Dianne Bondy and many more.For families, the festival presents an experience unlike any other. Children are invited to dance, explore sunflower fields and corn pathways, engage in youth-focused workshops like drumming circles and freeze dance, and enjoy dedicated spaces like the kids Playzone, and more. Families will also find areas dedicated to grounding practices such as movement sessions and sound healing.The Botanical Bar features a custom curated menu of non-alcoholic drinks made from organic ingredients, intentionally designed to nourish and replenish you. Think vibrant in colour, and tasty for your senses. Other non-alcoholic beverages such as non-alcoholic beer, aperol spritz and mojitos will be available at the bar.Guests will also find diverse cuisines including wood-oven pizza, fresh gelato, coffee and tea, and plant-based options from local vendors. The Local Vendor Market features handmade goods, wellness products, art, and fashion from up to 15 regional artisans and creators.As a full day to enjoy presence, wellness, artistic expression, and safe celebration, Sunflower Garden Festival has quickly become one of the most buzzed-about summer events in the GTA. Whether attending for the music, the mindfulness, or the family-friendly setting, festivalgoers will find a space intentionally designed to uplift, restore, and inspire, all set within a sunflower field in full bloom!Tier 2 General Admission tickets are available now, with additional tiers to be released soon. Don’t miss the chance to be part of the summer’s most vibrant daylong celebration. Get your tickets now

