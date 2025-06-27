MDC closes camping area at Drury-Mincy Conservation Area
BRANSON, Mo. – Beginning Tuesday, July 1, the camping area of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Drury-Mincy Conservation Area in Taney County will be closed until further notice.
The closure of Drury-Mincy’s camping area, which consisted of a site designated for primitive camping, is the result of ongoing misuse of that location. MDC Protection staff and local law enforcement have documented incidents that have ranged from public safety concerns to an increase in illegal dumping and littering.
The 4,089-acre Drury-Mincy Area will continue to remain open for hiking, hunting and all other authorized uses.
