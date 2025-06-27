N.C. peach season arrives ahead of schedule

RALEIGH – North Carolina’s peach season is arriving a bit earlier than expected this year, with growers across the state beginning to harvest a bumper crop of high-quality fruit. A stretch of warmer-than-average temperatures has advanced the growing timeline, making fresh peaches available to consumers ahead of their normal mid-July peak.

“This run of hot days means peaches are ripening ahead of schedule, and we’re seeing a strong, sweet crop,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “The early varieties are coming in with excellent color, size and sweetness, and consumers can expect a strong, extended season if conditions remain stable.”

The main reason peaches are ahead of schedule this year is because of spring’s short bloom season.

“Bloom season on any average year can be from mid-late February or early March into April before we approach shuck-off (shedding of the blooms and the emerging of young fruit). This past spring, we had maybe 10 days of bloom before shuck-off happened,” said Christine Parsons, vice president of the N.C. Peach Growers Society. “Peaches should be available through Labor Day weekend this year. Some seasons will go into the later part of September, but not all growers have later-season peaches."

Peaches are typically in peak supply during July, but several farms and markets are now offering early-season varieties, with more to follow in the coming weeks.

“The peach season is well underway, and we have a full crop. It’s been a great year so far,” said Jan Williams of Kalawi Farm. “The heat does cause peaches to ripen faster, so if people want these juicy, sweet peaches, don’t wait. Visit your local N.C. peach growers soon.”

The early arrival is expected to boost customer turnout at roadside stands, pick-your-own orchards and farmers markets statewide.

In addition to fresh peaches, many markets will feature a variety of peach-inspired offerings, including baked goods, preserves, salsas and beverages. The early season is also anticipated to provide a boost to agritourism and community-based food systems.





Consumers are encouraged to:

· Visit local markets early for the best selection of fresh fruit.

· Speak with growers about ripeness and variety recommendations.

· Follow proper storage practices—allow peaches to ripen at room temperature before refrigerating.





“We are proud to support N.C. growers and help connect consumers with the freshest, most flavorful peaches possible,” added Khaila Daye, NCDA&CS peach marketing specialist. “This early harvest is a welcome surprise and a great reason to shop local this summer.”





For more information on peach season availability, events and where to buy N.C. peaches, please visit http://www.ncpeachgrowers.com.

