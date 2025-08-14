Family carries on late grower's legacy at State Farmers Market watermelon contest

RALEIGH – This year’s annual State Farmers Market Largest Watermelon Contest had a special meaning as it was held in memory of longtime watermelon contest competitor Donald Murphy, who passed away earlier this year. Known for his knowledge and expertise in growing a large watermelon each year, Murphy was a familiar face at the contest and on Watermelon Day.

This year, his sons entered a watermelon their dad started growing into the competition, a tradition that has been part of their family for over 30 years.

“Seeing his sons and family at Watermelon Day to carry on their tradition is a reminder of how strong North Carolina farm families are,” said Monica Wood, manager of the State Farmers Market. “We are proud to honor his legacy with this year’s largest watermelon contest.”

Rodney Register of Nakina took home first place with a melon weighing 222.5 pounds. Second place went to Donald Murphy of Pink Hill with a 179.1-pound melon, while Leighton Murphy earned third place with a melon weighing 161.7 pounds. John Bass of Fairmont placed fourth with a melon weighing 160.8 pounds, and an honorable mention went to Cephus Ray of Bailey.

Knox Basden, the great-grandson of the late Donald Murphy, received the “The Donald Murphy Future Growers Award.”

The Largest Watermelon Contest is held each summer at the State Farmers Market on Watermelon Day to celebrate the peak of watermelon season and the hard work of N.C. Watermelon growers. This year’s first place melon is currently on display at the State Farmers Market Restaurant.

The State Farmers Market is open year-round, offering shoppers locally grown fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses and specialty foods, plus seasonal products from North Carolina nurseries, greenhouses, Christmas tree farms, turfgrass and sod. For the best selection, shop 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The market is located off Exit 297 on Interstate 40 in Raleigh. For more information on the State Farmers Market events, activities and seasonal charts, visit the website or follow along on Facebook.

-mmw2