N.C. State Fair partners with Duke Energy for the 20th anniversary of Military Appreciation Day

The 2025 N.C. State Fair will pay special tribute to all active and retired military on Duke Energy Military Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Oct. 22. Thanks to Duke Energy’s partnership, military personnel, with proof of identification, plus one guest will gain free entry into the fair.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of saluting our military with a special day at the fair,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “I want to thank Duke Energy for their partnership and for helping us show support for our armed services. In addition to free admission on Wednesday, Oct. 22, members of the military and a guest receive a discounted admission of $8 every other day of the fair.”

Since 2006, the N.C. State Fair has honored miliary personnel with Military Appreciation Day, featuring a parade, special music and a tribute program.

“Duke Energy is a company committed to giving back to the communities we serve and that includes members of our nation’s military and their families,” said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “We want to acknowledge the sacrifice of those who’ve answered the call to serve and we’re proud to partner with the N.C. State Fair to share our appreciation and respect for military heroes.”

Join us for a parade showcasing the military through the years at 10 a.m. Starting in the main carnival midway, the parade will make its way through Kiddieland, past the Scott Building and back through the carnival midway.

Military Appreciation Day Waterfall Stage Activity Schedule

10:45 a.m. – Military Appreciation Day Program

11:15 a.m. – 440th Army Band

12:30 p.m. – 440th Army Band

2:30 p.m. – N.C. Department of Cultural and Natural Resources Military Uniform Revue

3:30 p.m. – 440th Army Band

5:30 p.m. – 440th Army Band

“Military Appreciation Day is our way of thanking the nation’s armed forces and their families for the sacrifices they have made to preserve our safety and freedom,” said Troxler. “This day is just one small way the State Fair can honor these brave men and women.”

Identification accepted for the free or discounted admission includes Uniformed Services ID, Common Access Card, North Carolina Driver’s License with Veteran Designation, Veteran’s Health Identification Card, photocopy of DD-214 or photocopy of NGB-22 form.

The 2025 N.C. State Fair will run Oct. 16-26 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. The fair offers an experience unique to North Carolina for all who attend, and is an unparalleled value with free entertainment, thrilling rides and games, thousands of animals, endless family activities, competitions, vendors and creative deep-fried delights. For more information, visit www.ncstatefair.org.