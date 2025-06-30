Hartzell’s New Outlaw Propeller Earns FAA STC for Mooney M20 Series
Winning Propeller Name Selected Through Contest
We were excited to invite the aviation community to help us name this propeller, and the response was remarkable.”PIQUA, OH, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new era of performance and style has arrived for Mooney aircraft owners with the FAA’s approval of Hartzell Propeller’s latest STC’d propeller system for the Mooney M20 series. Hartzell Propeller, a Signia Aerospace Company, is a global leader in advanced propeller design and manufacturing.
— Jon Stoy, Hartzell Propeller’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing
The newly certified carbon fiber composite two-blade propeller, now officially named Outlaw, was developed to deliver the same market-leading performance as Hartzell 2-blade metal propellers with significant weight saving and unlimited life blades. The Outlaw weighs just 38 pounds, compared to 58 pounds for the 2-blade metal propeller, a savings of 20 pounds. And the Outlaw saves 28 pounds compared to the 66 pounds 3-blade option. The carbon fiber composite Outlaw is the latest Hartzell propeller to be added to the Top Prop Conversion Program.
The Outlaw name was submitted by Donna Jones, Vice President of Davis Aviation in Bristol, Tenn., and selected from more than 300 entries received during Hartzell’s Name the Prop contest at AirVenture 2024. Jones’s winning entry was chosen by popular vote from five finalists after an engaging round of online and social media polling. As the winner, she received $500 in Hartzell merchandise and earned naming rights for the newest addition to the Hartzell Propeller lineup.
“We were excited to invite the aviation community to help us name this propeller, and the response was remarkable,” said Jon Stoy, Hartzell Propeller’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Outlaw stood out as bold, energetic, and fitting for the freedom Mooney pilots feel in flight. Donna’s entry perfectly captured that spirit.”
The final contest voting breakdown highlighted the enthusiasm and engagement from the aviation community, as they decided between the Outlaw, Excalibur, Maverick, Journey and Bullet.
The Outlaw is a lightweight, carbon fiber, two-blade composite propeller with unlimited life blades and no operating restrictions. Designed for enhanced performance and reduced weight, it is now available under a new Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) covering the Mooney M20 A through G and M20J models.
Key features of the Outlaw propeller include:
Blended airfoil carbon fiber composite blades
2400-hour / 6-year TBO
Replaces Hartzell 2- and 3-blade metal props and McCauley 2-blade props
The lightest Hartzell option available for Mooney M20 aircraft
The winning propeller was showcased at AirVenture 2024 alongside a crowd-sourced idea wall, where attendees pinned their proposed names to a large display using custom prop-blade cards. The success of the initiative reinforced Hartzell’s commitment to building strong relationships with general aviation pilots, owners, and enthusiasts.
Hartzell Propeller continues to innovate by combining advanced propeller technology with authentic engagement across the aviation community. The Outlaw is now available from Hartzell’s Top Prop Performance Conversions through the company’s network of authorized dealers and service centers.
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller is a global leader in advanced aircraft propeller design and manufacturing. With more than a century of experience, the company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information, visit https://hartzellprop.com.
About Signia Aerospace
Signia Aerospace is a global, integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry. Signia currently operates several complementary business segments: Thermal Management (key brands include ACE Thermal Systems and Mezzo Technologies), Mission Systems (key brands include Onboard Systems International, Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch, Lifesaving Systems, and Meeker Aviation), Cleveland Wheel & Brake Systems, and Hartzell Aviation (key brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Engine Tech, and Hartzell Aerospace Welding). The Signia brands are leaders in their respective categories and provide a compelling value proposition to both aerospace and defense OEMs and operators. For more information visit www.signiaaerospace.com.
Jim Gregory
for Hartzell Propeller, James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
