Hartzell Propeller Partners with The Blackhawk Group to Deliver Expanded Performance and Support Solutions
Through this collaboration, we further strengthen our service of the light turbine market with premium components, expert service, and comprehensive solutions.”PIQUA, OH, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Propeller, a global leader in advanced propeller design and manufacturing, has entered into a strategic partnership with The Blackhawk Group, strengthening service, support, and performance upgrade solutions for aircraft operators worldwide.
Through this collaboration, Hartzell Propeller will support its propellers across The Blackhawk Group’s network of Performance Centers.In addition to supplying The Blackhawk Group with Hartzell Propeller Top Props, the company will provide comprehensive maintenance and overhaul services through its network of eight Hartzell service centers. Operators will benefit from guaranteed lead times, flat-rate pricing, streamlined overhaul processes, and Hartzell’s industry-leading two-year/2,000-hour warranty, along with access to exchange and rental units within the Hartzell network.
“This partnership with Hartzell reflects our mission to deliver high-performance upgrades and unmatched support to aircraft owners and operators,” said Chad Cundiff, CEO of The Blackhawk Group. “Through this collaboration, we further strengthen our service of the light turbine market with premium components, expert service, and comprehensive solutions.”
“This partnership reflects the shared commitment of Hartzell Propeller and The Blackhawk Group to deliver exceptional value and support for aircraft owners and operators,” said JJ Frigge, President of Hartzell Propeller. “By combining Hartzell’s proven propeller technologies with The Blackhawk Group’s network of Performance Centers, we are creating a seamless path for customers to access upgrades, maintenance, and support that maximize performance, reliability, and operational efficiency.”
The partnership also expands The Blackhawk Group’s offerings by incorporating Tanis Aircraft Products, Hartzell’s line of aircraft preheat systems, further enhancing operational readiness and safety for supported platforms. Hartzell Propeller will showcase its portfolio of advanced propeller systems and support capabilities at NBAA-BACE 2025 in Las Vegas, October 14–16, within the Signia Aerospace exhibit, booth #2725. For more information, please visit hartzellprop.com.
Program Benefits
Under the agreement, The Blackhawk Group and its customers gain access to a wide range of propeller benefits, including:
Guaranteed lead time
Fixed flat-rate overhaul pricing (all parts included)
Easier budgeting and forecasting
Access to Hartzell network exchanges and rentals
Industry-leading warranty coverage: 2 years/2,000 hours (whichever occurs first)
Pick-up and delivery included in flat-rate pricing
Streamlined overhaul process with no downtime waiting on approvals
Hartzell Service Centers
As part of the agreement, The Blackhawk Group Performance Centers will coordinate with Hartzell’s global network of its service centers in North America and Europe:
Hartzell Service Center, Piqua, Ohio
American Propeller Service, Redding, Calif.
Canadian Propeller, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Texas Aircraft Propeller & Accessories, Pearland, Texas
Tiffin Aire, Tiffin, Ohio
Brinkley Aerospace, Biggleswade, U.K.
Maxwell Propeller, Minneapolis, Minn.
Rocky Mountain Propellers, Erie, Colo.
About The Blackhawk Group
The Blackhawk Group was established in 2022 by bringing together established industry brands including Blackhawk, AVEX, and Finnoff and has quickly become the leader in light turbine aircraft services. The group delivers unrivaled expertise in engine, avionics, and aircraft upgrades, including aircraft maintenance and brokerage solutions. Its mission prioritizes innovation, exceptional customer experiences, and strategic data-driven services. For more information about The Blackhawk Group and its range of services, visit The Blackhawk Group.
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller, a Signia Aerospace company, is a global leader in advanced aircraft propeller design and manufacturing. With more than a century of experience, the company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information, visit https://hartzellprop.com.
About Signia Aerospace
Signia Aerospace is a global, integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry. Signia currently operates several complementary business segments: Thermal Management (key brands include ACE Thermal Systems and Mezzo Technologies), Mission Systems (key brands include Onboard Systems International, Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch, Lifesaving Systems, and Meeker Aviation), Cleveland Wheel & Brake Systems, Hartzell Propeller and Hartzell Aviation (key brands include Hartzell Engine Tech and Hartzell Aerospace Welding & Manufacturing). The Signia brands are leaders in their respective categories and provide a compelling value proposition to both aerospace and defense OEMs and operators. For more information visit www.signiaaerospace.com.
