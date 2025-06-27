Submit Release
News Search

There were 404 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,230 in the last 365 days.

F&G’s Turkey Tracker is back. Here’s how to play

Idaho Fish and Game’s hugely successful project — dubbed Turkey Tracker — launched last summer and by the time the year was out had racked up over 1,400 turkey sightings across Idaho. Now, as we head into July and August, tracking turkeys is more important than ever. That’s where you come in. 

Turkey Tracker relies solely on folks like you reporting their turkey sightings. Because we are interested in tracking nesting success and reproduction, observations of broods during July and August are especially important. So, next time you’re out and about and see some wild turkeys, pull out your smartphone and document your sightings. Think of it as Pokémon Go meets birding.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

F&G’s Turkey Tracker is back. Here’s how to play

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more