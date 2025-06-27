F&G’s Turkey Tracker is back. Here’s how to play

Idaho Fish and Game’s hugely successful project — dubbed Turkey Tracker — launched last summer and by the time the year was out had racked up over 1,400 turkey sightings across Idaho. Now, as we head into July and August, tracking turkeys is more important than ever. That’s where you come in.

Turkey Tracker relies solely on folks like you reporting their turkey sightings. Because we are interested in tracking nesting success and reproduction, observations of broods during July and August are especially important. So, next time you’re out and about and see some wild turkeys, pull out your smartphone and document your sightings. Think of it as Pokémon Go meets birding.