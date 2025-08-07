Summer steelhead returns way above average, surprising both anglers and biologists

Fish and wildlife populations are always surprising us — sometimes in bad ways and sometimes in good ways. This year’s steelhead return is guilty of the latter, and the recent spike in returns is worth celebrating.

Before the run had even started, a contingent of Idaho Fish and Game anadromous fisheries managers — working with tribal and federal fisheries managers — predicted a total of 67,500 steelhead would return to the Columbia River, including 55,600 A-run fish and 11,900 B-run fish.

This year’s return has already exceeded the preseason forecast, and as of Aug. 6 there have been 76,000 A-run steelhead counted while passing Bonneville Dam. The 10-year average for the same time span is about 30,000 but includes some very poor steelhead return years, so the 10-year average is a low bar to clear.

Steelhead runs are difficult to forecast from year to year. But why?

“The majority of this year’s returning steelhead only spent one year in the ocean, so it’s similar to forecasting jack Chinook salmon where we don’t have any good indicators to predict returns,” said Chris Sullivan, Anadromous Fisheries Coordinator.

Enough about A-runs, though. How’s the B-run looking?

While A-run steelhead are definitely proving optimistic, Sullivan argues it’s still a little early to determine how B-run steelies are faring. Typically this time of year, fisheries biologists need to wait another month before having a clearer picture.

Currently, about half of the fish that have passed Bonneville Dam are unclipped, or in other words, are wild. This indicates wild steelhead numbers are up this year, too.

For more information on Idaho’s steelhead, check out our Steelhead webpage.