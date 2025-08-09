Emergency fire restrictions in effect on all Fish and Game-managed lands and access sites in eastern and southeastern Idaho

Because of the current fire risk condition in southeastern and eastern Idaho, Stage 1 fire restrictions are now in effect on all Idaho Department of Fish and Game managed lands and access sites across the Southeast and Upper Snake Regions.

Specifically, this restriction applies to all wildlife management areas, lakes, reservoirs, and fishing access areas owned or managed by Idaho Fish and Game across the following counties: Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Caribou, Clark, Fremont, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Oneida, Power, and Teton.

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or stove fire is prohibited except within a designated recreation site and only within an owner-provided fire structure. Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials. The use of exploding targets, tracer rounds, and fireworks are always prohibited on Fish and Game-owned lands.

The wildlife management areas covered by this announcement include: Tex Creek, Sand Creek, Mud Lake, Market Lake, Deer Parks, Cartier Slough, Sterling, Portneuf, Blackfoot, Georgetown, and Montpelier. Signs are being posted at many of these areas, but the restrictions are in effect whether or not signs are present.

Idaho Fish and Game is also asking visitors to these lands to be cautious of the potential for fires caused by ricochets, dragging trailer chains, and other sparks.

Fire restrictions in Idaho are managed through a collaborative, interagency process outlined in the Idaho Fire Restrictions Plan on the Idaho Department of Lands website. This plan guides how cooperating agencies coordinate the implementation of fire restrictions and closures. By working together, agencies can ensure consistency across jurisdictions and clearly define restriction boundaries so they are easy for the public to understand and comply with.

Idaho’s fire restrictions group includes representatives from the Idaho Department of Lands, the Bureau of Land Management, the USDA Forest Service, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, tribal governments, and local fire management personnel.

Fire restrictions will remain in place until further notice. For more information about Stage 1 Fire Restrictions on Fish and Game managed lands and access sites, please contact the Southeast Region Office at 208-232-4703 or the Upper Snake Region Office at 208-525-7290.