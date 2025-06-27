Governor Abbott Announces Federal Approval For Healthy Texas Women Waiver

TEXAS, June 27 - June 27, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) Healthy Texas Women federal Medicaid demonstration waiver is renewed through June 30, 2030, following approval by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).



“During this year's successful legislative session, we passed record funding for Healthy Texas Women to ensure that women across our great state continue to have access to essential health services,” said Governor Abbott. “By securing this waiver extension through 2030, Texas will further support the health and well-being of women, especially those most vulnerable amongst us. I thank President Donald Trump and his Administration for approving this waiver and supporting our state's efforts to provide high-quality healthcare to Texas women and foster a culture of life.”



“We’re thankful to Governor Abbott and the Texas Legislature for their ongoing support in providing Texas women with crucial preventive and family planning services,” said HHS Executive Commissioner Cecile Erwin Young.



Healthy Texas Women provides women’s health and family planning services to eligible, low-income women. These services include pregnancy testing, contraception, screening and treatment for postpartum depression, and breast and cervical cancer screenings.



Eligible Texas women will continue receiving services through Healthy Texas Women, and enrolled providers will continue to receive reimbursement for covered services.



In fiscal year 2023, more than 430,000 women on average were enrolled in Healthy Texas Women. For more information, visit the HHSC Healthy Texas Women website.



