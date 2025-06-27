Crisfield Man Arrested in Delaware, Charged in Connection to Homicide in Somerset County

June 27, 2025

(CRISFIELD, MD) – A Crisfield man was arrested Friday morning in Seaford, Delaware, and is facing charges connected to a homicide that occurred in Somerset County in April.

The accused is identified as Tyren Lee Ivey, 28, of the Crisfield area. Ivey is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and other firearm related charges. He was arrested this morning in Seaford, Delaware, by Delaware State Police and was transported to the Somerset County Detention Center, where he is waiting to be seen by a district court commissioner.

The victim is identified as Evan Neal, 20, of Crisfield. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical personnel.

At approximately 4:43 p.m. on April 25, 2025, officers from the Crisfield Police Department responded to a residence in the 200-block of Cove Street in the Somers Cove neighborhood in Crisfield for a report of a person shot. Responding officers found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Assistance was provided by personnel from the Delaware State Police, Delaware State Police Homicide Unit, Seaford Police Department, Crisfield Police Department and the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force to apprehend Ivey.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov