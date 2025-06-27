2025 Non-Profit Private Road & Bridge Grant Program (NP-PRB) 

North Carolina Emergency Management (NCEM) is now accepting applications from non-profit organizations interested in participating in the Tropical Storm Helene Private Road and Bridge Program (NC-PRB), established by Part 1 of the Disaster Recovery Act of 2025, to assist property owners with property-access damages across all Helene disaster-declared counties.

In accordance with The Disaster Recovery Act of 2025 - Part I, NC-PRB will prioritize repairs to private roads or bridges that:

Are the sole access for emergency services to residential properties occupied by the property owner for over six months of the calendar year.

Provide access to multiple residential homes, recreation, or commercial facilities.

This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) is for non-profit organizations actively working on repair and reconstruction of private bridge projects damaged by Tropical Storm Helene in North Carolina. Only 501(c)3 organizations are eligible for this funding opportunity.

Initial funding for this notice is anticipated to be $10 million. There is no maximum grant request limit. Funding will be allocated to maximize potential capacity.

If the site in question is part of an HOA, projects can be funded up to 50% with a cost-sharing agreement with the HOA. All projects will be selected with input from the NC-PRB leadership team and will require Property Owner Agreements. Projects will be reviewed to ensure there is no duplication of benefits (DOB) of funds with other private, state and/or federal funding sources.

Grant administration costs are not eligible for reimbursement. Disaster Case Management program costs as a sole function are also ineligible under this NOFO. Interaction with property owners as a result of project management and delivery is eligible for funding under the NOFO.

The Period of Performance (POP) is up to 24 months, starting on the date of the recipient’s award. Applications must be received by NC-PRB no later than the Close of Business (5 pm) on July 18, 2025.

For more information visit: 2025 Tropical Storm Helene Private Bridge Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) For Non-Profits | NC DPS