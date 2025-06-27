Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement with Germany signed

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Siniša Mali attended today the initialing of the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement with the Federal Republic of Germany, which is important for all those who have a business relationship with that country.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.