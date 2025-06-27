From Volunteer to Visionary: New Book Guides Grade School Basketball Coaches with Proven Player Development Curriculum

“Ponytails to the Basket” by Joel Sackenheim Offers Real-World Guidance for Parents Stepping Into Coaching Roles

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year, thousands of well-meaning parents find themselves “volunteered” to coach their child's grade school basketball team—often with no roadmap for success. Joel Sackenheim, a seasoned coach with over 15 years of experience on the hardwood, has written the ultimate playbook for those facing this all-too-common scenario. His new book, Ponytails to the Basket: A Curriculum for Grade School Basketball Coaches, delivers practical guidance, age-appropriate skills, and strategic insights to help coaches guide young players with confidence and purpose.

In Ponytails to the Basket, Coach Joel presents a structured curriculum for player development from 3rd to 6th grade. He answers key questions: What skills should be taught early on? What concepts should wait? How can a coach be truly helpful during a game—and when should they step back? From planning practices and analyzing film to teaching offensive and defensive fundamentals, the book is packed with tools, advice, and hard-earned wisdom.

Sackenheim also tackles the off-the-court challenges that every coach faces, including navigating relationships with parents and referees. Drawing from real coaching experiences, this book fills a major gap in sports literature—giving grade school coaches the clarity they need to focus on what really matters: helping kids grow as athletes and individuals.

About the Author:

Joel Sackenheim is a third-generation basketball coach and former Basketball Director for his local CYO league. Coaching his first team at age 19, he has spent 15 years guiding grade school athletes and helping them build strong fundamentals. He’s also a veteran referee, a church musician, and a teacher with a background in multiple disciplines including history and theology. His most notable player, Emma Broermann, went on to become her high school's all-time leading scorer, later playing for the University of North Florida and now competing professionally overseas.

Coach Joel was inspired to write this book after repeatedly encountering well-intentioned but overwhelmed parent-coaches on the sidelines. “They don’t know where to turn,” he explains. “Most coaching books are for high school and college levels. This book is for the grade school coach who’s just trying to do right by their kids.”



Readers Will Learn:

🔹 How to structure practices by grade level

🔹 Which skills to teach (and when)

🔹 Game-time strategies and limitations

🔹 Effective communication with kids, parents, and refs

🔹 How to foster development and love for the game

Whether you’re a first-time coach or a veteran looking for a better framework, Ponytails to the Basket is an essential companion for making the grade school basketball experience meaningful and fun.

Now available online through major retailers. For review copies, interviews, or speaking requests, please contact Atticus Publishing at info@atticuspublishing.com.

