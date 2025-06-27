Submit Release
Weekly Traffic Update: June 27, 2025

19th St. watermain replacement project to begin July 9

Beginning Wednesday, July 9, the City will begin work on a watermain replacement project. City contractors will start this process by closing westbound 19th St. from Massachusetts St. to Kentucky St. to install a new watermain in the area. Adjacent streets in the work area will be closed at 19th St.

During the second phase of this project, City contractors will fully close 19th St. from Massachusetts St. to Kentucky St. to complete the abandonment of the old watermain in the area. This critical work helps prevent future service disruptions and reduces costly emergency waterline repairs.

The City anticipates this work to be completed by mid-August, pending weather or other delays.

 

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org

