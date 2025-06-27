Stay of Now-Defunct Enhancement Does Not Interfere With Right to Full Resentencing

The California Supreme Court held yesterday that a criminal defendant, for whom a prior prison term enhancement was imposed and stayed under former Penal Code §667.5(b), is entitled to have a full resentencing hearing based on recent amendments to the Penal Code invalidating such sentencing aggravators, even though he was not subjected to any additional time for the now-defunct allegation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.