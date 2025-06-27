UM professor of Portuguese Giorgio Sinedino receives Special Book Award of China

MACAU, June 27 - Giorgio Sinedino, assistant professor in the Department of Portuguese in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the University of Macau (UM), has been awarded the 18th Special Book Award of China in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the promotion of Chinese culture worldwide. The award is the highest honour that China’s publishing sector bestows upon foreign individuals.

The award ceremony was held at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. A total of 16 translators, publishers, and authors from 12 countries were honoured with the award this year. Prof Sinedino delivered an acceptance speech on behalf of the recipients, in which he shared his insights on and dedication to cross-cultural communication.

The Special Book Award of China recognises foreign translators, publishers, and authors for who have made outstanding contributions to the promotion of Chinese culture to a global audience, and to the fostering of cultural dialogue and mutual learning between China and other civilisations. Since its establishment in 2005, the award has recognised the achievements of 203 individuals from 63 countries and regions over the past 17 editions.

Prof Sinedino is a Brazilian sinologist and translator. He is also a member of the Executive Council of the International Confucian Association and a member of the World Council of Sinologists. He came to China in 2005 and settled in Macao in 2013, and is currently an assistant professor in the Department of Portuguese in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at UM. Prof Sinedino has promoted traditional Chinese culture through various professional roles and initiatives over the years. His most notable publications are the Portuguese translations of three ancient Chinese classics—The Analects, Dao De Jing, and Zhuangzi—which were published in Brazil. He will publish a book on the translation and literary criticism of Lu Xun’s Call to Arms, which is tailored for readers in Portuguese-speaking counties. Prof Sinedino’s work has made significant contributions to enhancing international understanding of Chinese culture, as well as to fostering cultural dialogue and mutual learning between China and other civilisations.