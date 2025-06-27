Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles will be This Week’s Special Guest on “En Sintonía con el Concejo” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, June 27 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Montgomery College’s English as a Second Language (ESL) program will also be discussed

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles, who serves on the Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee and the Economic Development (ECON) Committee, and Yanira Rodriguez, community engagement manager at Montgomery College. The show will air on Friday, June 27 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The radio program will begin with Councilmember Sayles, who is the first Black woman and Jamaican-American elected as an at-large member of the Montgomery County Council. During the broadcast, Councilmember Sayles will share her legislative priorities for the rest of the year, highlighting her dedication to building a world-class education system that supports students from all backgrounds. She will also discuss her plans to boost the local economy, increase access to affordable homeownership, and advance equity through inclusive, community-centered policies.

This edition of the program will also highlight educational opportunities offered in Montgomery County, including English as a Second Language (ESL) classes. Montgomery College’s community engagement team is hosting an information session about the ESL programs available through Workforce Development and Continuing Education (WDCE). During the session, participants will learn about the ESL placement test, the program structure and course options, and how to get started. The session will take place on Monday, June 30 at 6 p.m. Register here.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

