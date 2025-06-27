Statement by Council Vice President Jawando on Mahmoud v. Taylor Supreme Court Ruling

MARYLAND, June 27 - For Immediate Release: Friday, June 27, 2025

From the Office of Council Vice President Will Jawando

Montgomery County Council Vice President Will Jawando issued the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Mahmoud v. Taylor.

“Today's Supreme Court decision in Mahmoud v. Taylor is deeply concerning.

“I know how deeply families care about what their children learn in school, and our public schools serve students and families from diverse faiths, identities, and cultures. That diversity is what makes Montgomery County beautiful, and I believe our public education should reflect that diversity. Learning about people who are different from ourselves and seeing those differences affirmed is not a threat; it is an essential part of education.

“As a parent and person of faith, I respect and value religious freedom. However, this ruling sets a dangerous precedent. Throughout our history, we've seen repeated attempts to silence diverse voices in our schools—from banning To Kill a Mockingbird to today's campaigns targeting Black-authored books like Stamped From the Beginning and countless other titles from Black and Brown authors. These efforts divide our communities and undermine the educational integrity and inclusivity our students deserve.

“Allowing broad curriculum opt-outs risks creating different educational experiences within the same classroom, placing enormous strain on our teachers and depriving students of the shared learning that builds understanding and unity. More troublingly, it opens the door for future challenges to curricula covering science, history, health, and civil rights—topics essential to developing informed, empathetic citizens.

“As chair of the Education and Culture Committee, I want to be clear: Montgomery County Public Schools will always be a welcoming place for LGBTQ+ students and families. We must continue to ensure that ALL our community members see their families and experiences reflected in our schools. Protecting inclusive education is not just a matter of academic integrity; it is a matter of justice and dignity for all our students.”

