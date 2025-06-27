TxDOT seeks feedback on $101.6 billion, 10-year plan

AUSTIN – Now’s the time to weigh in on proposed projects in communities across the state. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is working on a new 10-year statewide transportation plan to meet the demand of a growing population and a thriving economy.

What is the 10-year plan?

The draft 2026 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) includes an estimated $101.6 billion for projects statewide, with around $7.5 billion of new funding. This will be the third consecutive year the UTP exceeds $100 billion. Starting June 27, the public has the opportunity to provide feedback on the draft plan.

"Hearing from the public and collaborating with our transportation partners across the state will inform this plan to increase safety, meet the demand of a growing state and improve Texans’ access to jobs, family and quality of life," said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams.

Updated each year, the UTP “road map” guides project development to improve safety, address congestion and connectivity and preserve roadways for Texas drivers. It also includes public transportation, maritime, aviation, rail, freight, international trade and bicycle and pedestrian connectivity. Learn more in the UTP Fact Sheet.

How to provide feedback

Public comments and feedback are important in developing the program. The comment period begins Friday, June 27 and ends Monday, July 28, at 4 p.m. (CDT). Visit the UTP Public Involvement page to learn about ways to comment, including an online comment form available in English, Arabic, Cantonese, Hindi, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese.

TxDOT also invites the public to participate and offer comments on the draft 2026 UTP during a virtual public hearing on Wednesday, July 23, at 2 p.m. (CDT). Anyone may join the hearing by phone or online at TxDOT.gov, where you can also view the recorded presentations.

The Texas Transportation Commission will consider approval of the UTP in accordance with Texas state law at its August commission meeting. The approved UTP will be published on TxDOT.gov.

Contact Media Relations at MediaRelations@txdot.gov or (512) 463-8700.