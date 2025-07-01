Sweet Growth, Sweeter Legacy: Redstone Foods Celebrates Stan Rothstein’s 55th Anniversary

Stan Rothstein marks 55 years in the candy business

A Texas Family Business Grown Into an International Candy & Soda Distribution Powerhouse

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redstone Foods is proud to honor a milestone as legendary as the man behind it: Stan Rothstein marks 55 years in the candy business, a career built on relationships, resilience, and a remarkable knack for knowing what sells.When Stan joined Redstone in 1970, the company had five employees (including himself), 75 items in inventory, and a modest 3,900-square-foot warehouse freshly upgraded from public storage. Today, Redstone Foods has grown into one of North America’s leading wholesale candy and specialty soda distributors, boasting over 6,000 items, a 160,000-square-foot distribution facility, and a team of 150 employees serving customers nationwide and across the globe.Stan has been a guiding force through every phase of that growth. In 1999, he was named Candy Buyer of the Year, and a year later, he earned one of the industry’s highest honors with his induction into the Candy Hall of Fame . Throughout his career, he’s been widely respected by his peers not only for his industry savvy but also for his honesty, warmth, and decades-long commitment to doing business with integrity.“When I started, we were just trying to get our feet under us, helping customers fill their shelves and trying to earn their trust,” said Stan Rothstein. “We built this company one relationship at a time. I’m proud to say we’ve done business with some of the same companies across multiple generations, and now I get to see my own grandkids getting involved too. That’s what makes it all worth it.”Today, Redstone Foods stands as “America’s Favorite Candy Distributor,” serving a diverse range of clients including independent retailers, national chains, international accounts, gift shops, gourmet stores, and theme parks. The company has been celebrated for its exceptional customer service, industry-leading fill rates, and a product selection that includes hard-to-find nostalgic treats, new trendsetters, and hundreds of glass-bottled craft sodas.The family legacy is alive and well with seven immediate Rothstein family members now active in the business and a fourth generation joining in during school breaks (often cited as the most enthusiastic members of the “quality control” team).As Redstone looks to the future, the foundation laid by Stan remains stronger than ever. His legacy isn’t just measured in warehouse square footage or SKUs; it’s found in the people, the partnerships, and the purpose he’s inspired for over five decades.About Redstone Foods, Inc.Founded in 1966, Redstone Foods is a third-generation, family-owned business headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. Known for its broad catalog of confections, craft sodas, and gourmet snacks, Redstone services retailers across the U.S. and internationally with a focus on quality, service, and sweet innovation.

