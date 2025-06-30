Cutstone Company Rolls Out Dual Summer Countertop Sale: Granite and Quartz Packages Now Available

Cutstone Company Cutstone Company's Quartz Kitchen Countertop Project Cutstone Company's Granite Kitchen Countertop Project

Alabaster-based countertop fabricator and installer launches summer granite and quartz packages with full installation and local showroom support.

ALABASTER, AL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cutstone Company, a trusted name in residential and commercial stone fabrication, is making summer renovations easier than ever with a limited-time offer on both granite and quartz countertop packages. The promotion, designed for homeowners looking to refresh their kitchen or bath, includes turnkey solutions starting at $2,399.

This special pricing applies to complete countertop installations based on 45 square feet of surface area and features a wide array of material choices. Whether customers prefer the natural elegance of granite or the low-maintenance appeal of engineered quartz, both packages offer quality, value, and peace of mind from one of Alabama's most reliable fabrication teams.

Each Summer Package includes:

• 5 curated color options (granite or quartz)

• Free in-home measurement

• Full template, fabrication, and installation

• Complimentary sink with every install



"We know homeowners want transparency and speed when remodeling," said Jodi Dakin, Marketing Manager at Cutstone Company. "These summer specials are designed to simplify the decision-making process and offer excellent materials and craftsmanship at a competitive price point."

Granite countertops appeal to customers who want the unique veining and strength of natural stone, while quartz offers a sleek, modern look with enhanced durability and stain resistance. With in-stock colors and streamlined scheduling, Cutstone ensures a smooth experience from consultation to final install.

The Summer Sale is active now and applies to both granite and quartz packages at $2,399 each. This pricing holds for larger surface areas at the same square-foot rate, ensuring value even for more expansive projects.

Customers are invited to visit the Cutstone showroom at 117 Cloverdale Dr., Alabaster, AL 35007 to view slabs in person and receive a free estimate. For more details or to schedule a consultation, contact Cutstone Company at +1 205-624-3538.

