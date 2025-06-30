True Blue Surfaces Unveils Summer Sale on Granite and Quartz Countertop Packages

True Blue Surfaces True Blue Surfaces' Granite Kitchen Countertops True Blue Quartz Kitchen Countertop Project

Austin-based countertop specialist announces limited-time granite and quartz packages tailored for summer home upgrades.

Summer’s a popular time for home updates. We’re making upgrades easier with quality materials, expert installation, and clear, stress-free pricing.” — Jodi Dakin, Marketing Manager at True Blue Surfaces

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Blue Surfaces, a premier countertop fabricator and installer serving Central Texas, has launched a Summer Blowout Sale on its popular granite and quartz countertop packages. With each package starting at just $2,399, this limited-time offer makes it easier for Austin homeowners to upgrade their kitchens or baths with high-quality stone surfaces.

• Both packages are priced based on 45 sq. ft. of countertop material and include the following features:

• Choice of 5 stylish color options (granite or quartz)

• Free in-home measurement

• Templating, fabrication, and professional installation

• Complimentary stainless steel sink

The promotion is designed to deliver a streamlined remodeling experience with transparent pricing and fast service. Larger projects also benefit from consistent per-square-foot pricing beyond the standard package.

“We know summer is a popular season for home improvements,” said Jodi Dakin, Marketing Manager at True Blue Surfaces. “Our goal is to provide top-tier materials and expert installation at a price that takes the stress out of upgrading.”

Granite countertops appeal to those who value natural variation and enduring strength, while quartz is ideal for clients seeking uniformity and low maintenance. With both materials available under this seasonal promotion, True Blue Surfaces ensures a tailored solution for any design preference.

Customers are encouraged to stop by the True Blue Surfaces showroom at 11102 Bluff Bend Dr., Austin, TX 78753 to view countertop material samples and speak with an expert. Appointments and estimates can also be booked by phone at +1 512-599-4294.

