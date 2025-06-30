Bellezza Artisan Stone Launches Limited-Time Summer Blowout Sale on Quartzite Countertops

Bellezza Artisan Stone Surfaces Bellezza Quartzite Countertop Bellezza Quartzite Countertop

San Antonio-based countertop fabricator and installer unveils limited-time quartzite countertop package with premium inclusions and curated slab selection.

Summer is a popular time for kitchen and bath upgrades, and we’re making quartzite more accessible without compromising on quality or service.” — Jodi Dakin

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bellezza Surfaces, a leading fabricator and installer of premium stone countertops, is turning up the heat this summer with a limited-time blowout sale on its most coveted natural stone: quartzite. Homeowners and designers looking to upgrade with luxurious, long-lasting materials can now shop quartzite countertops at exclusive seasonal pricing while supplies last.

Known for its striking beauty and exceptional durability, quartzite is a top choice for kitchen and bathroom remodels among discerning homeowners. As a naturally occurring stone formed under intense heat and pressure, quartzite offers the elegance of marble with the toughness of granite, making it ideal for high-traffic areas that demand both style and strength.

Bellezza’s summer blowout package includes:

A selection of three handpicked quartzite color selections

Bespoke design consultation

Professional in-house templating, fabrication, and installation

6 edge profile options

Complementary sink cutout

Priced $6,299 based on a 45 sq. ft. area.

“Summer is the busiest remodeling season, and we want to help homeowners get the most value without compromising on quality,” said Jodi Dakin, Marketing Manager at Bellezza Surfaces. “This promotion lets our customers bring home one of the most luxurious countertop materials on the market at a price point that's rarely available.”

Whether it’s a kitchen refresh, a bath vanity upgrade, or an outdoor cooking space, quartzite's natural UV resistance and heat tolerance make it a standout for both indoor and exterior projects. Bellezza’s expert stone specialists help customers choose the perfect slab and finish for their space, ensuring a seamless, professional installation from start to finish.

The Summer Blowout Sale is available for a limited time only at Bellezza’s San Antonio showroom located at 11618 Jones Maltsberger Rd. Inventory is limited and popular quartzite colors are expected to move quickly.

To shop quartzite countertops or schedule a free consultation, visit the showroom or call +1 210-650-3233.

