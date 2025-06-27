Hyperion Functional Medicine Brings Revolutionary Functional Oncology Care to Cancer Patients Across eNLC States

Jennifer Bouchard

FREMONT, IN, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As cancer continues to impact millions of individuals each year, a groundbreaking shift in care is gaining momentum. Hyperion Functional Medicine , led by Nurse Practitioner Jen Bouchard, is proud to introduce fully virtual functional oncology services , offering a personalized, whole-person approach to cancer care that is transforming patient outcomes across the country.Based in Fremont, Indiana, Hyperion Functional Medicine provides comprehensive virtual consultations to patients in Indiana and other Enhanced Nurse Licensure Compact (eNLC) states. This allows individuals facing cancer to access expert integrative care from the comfort of their homes—without compromising quality or personalization.A New Model for Cancer CareFunctional oncology blends the best of conventional cancer treatments with the principles of functional medicine. While traditional therapies focus on eradicating tumors, functional oncology addresses the root causes of disease—chronic inflammation, immune dysfunction, toxicity, poor nutrition, and hormonal imbalances—to optimize the body’s internal environment for healing.“This isn’t about replacing conventional cancer care—it’s about supporting the whole person through it,” says Jen Bouchard, NP. “We work with patients at any stage of their cancer journey, helping them tolerate treatments better, recover faster, and reduce their long-term risks.”What Patients Can ExpectHyperion Functional Medicine is one of the few clinics with dedicated functional medicine services tailored for oncology patients. Every care plan is built from a detailed, data-driven evaluation that includes:- Functional lab testing to uncover hidden imbalances- Personalized nutrition and supplement protocols- Detox strategies to reduce environmental toxin burden- Immune support to enhance resilience- Stress management tools to improve emotional well-being- Lifestyle coaching for long-term health and cancer preventionWhether a patient is actively undergoing chemotherapy or in remission and focused on reducing recurrence risk, the team at Hyperion provides integrative, science-based support aligned with their health goals and medical history.Why Functional Oncology MattersEmerging research confirms that the biological terrain of the body can influence cancer development and progression. Functional oncology addresses this terrain—empowering patients to participate in their healing and improve quality of life throughout and beyond treatment.Clinical benefits of this integrative model include:- Reduced chemotherapy side effects- Improved mood, sleep, and energy- Enhanced immune function- Decreased inflammation and oxidative stress- Lower risk of recurrencePatients often report feeling more hopeful, more in control, and more deeply supported throughout their cancer journey.Virtual, Accessible, EmpoweringAll consultations at Hyperion Functional Medicine are conducted virtually, allowing patients in eNLC states to receive care wherever they are. Services are currently not available in non-compact states such as California, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Illinois, and Minnesota. Availability is pending in Michigan and Alaska, where compact licensure is not yet finalized.Hyperion’s Inspiration Encounter—an introductory consultation designed to explore a patient’s needs and goals—is available for scheduling directly through the clinic’s website.Leading the Future of Cancer CareAs the landscape of oncology continues to evolve, Hyperion Functional Medicine stands at the forefront, offering a revolutionary, integrative approach that prioritizes healing from the inside out.“Cancer care should be as unique as the person receiving it,” says Bouchard. “We’re here to change what’s possible—not just for survival, but for true vitality.”To learn more or schedule a virtual consultation, individuals can visit www.hyperionfunctionalmedicine.com Hyperion Functional Medicine, founded by Jen Bouchard, NP, is a virtual clinic based in Fremont, Indiana. Specializing in functional oncology, the clinic serves cancer patients across eNLC states by offering integrative, personalized care rooted in the principles of functional medicine. Through advanced testing, patient education, and whole-person support, Hyperion helps individuals not only navigate cancer—but thrive through it.

