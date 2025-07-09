City of Casselberry, FL Cuts Budget Book Development Time with OpenGov

CITY OF CASSELBERRY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After years of relying on Word and Excel to build and publish its annual budget, the City of Casselberry, FL, sought a modern solution to alleviate time-consuming manual work and limited reporting capabilities. The City selected OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for local government, to support its transformation.Located in Central Florida just outside of Orlando, the City of Casselberry has been managing the labor-intensive task of compiling eight separate budget books across Excel, often taking up to five months to complete. City leaders wanted an integrated system to simplify collaboration, reduce manual data entry, and accelerate budget publication. OpenGov Budgeting & Performance stood out for its ability to update publications in real time, drive department-level ownership, and support a faster, more accurate budgeting process.With OpenGov Budgeting & Performance, the City anticipates significantly improving the efficiency and quality of its budgeting cycle. By cutting down on the manual work required to collect and publish data, staff will be able to redirect time to other high-priority financial and operational projects. The new platform will also enable the City to generate more detailed budget reports and explore new ways to increase transparency through digital tools.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync. Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

