No fishing rod? No problem. F&G and Idaho Parks & Rec have your back

If you are interested in the State Park Fishing Equipment Loaner Program, please visit our Fishing webpage, Idaho State Parks and Recreation, or stop by one of the following Idaho state parks:

Bruneau Dunes (Mountain Home)

Castle Rocks (Almo)

Dworshak (Lenore)

Eagle Island (Eagle)

Farragut (Athol)

Harriman (Island Park)

Hells Gate (Lewiston)

Henrys Lake (Island Park)

Heyburn (Plummer)

Lake Walcott (Rupert)

Massacre Rocks (American Falls)

Priest Lake (Coolin)

Round Lake (Sagle)

Thousand Springs (Hagerman)

Winchester Lake (Winchester)

“Our partnership with Idaho Parks & Recreation is an incredible opportunity to help park visitors take advantage of the abundant fishing opportunities available in our state parks and surrounding areas,” said Riley Calhoun, Fish and Game’s Aquatic Education Specialist. “We hope it gives kids, families, and adults the chance to drop a line, reel in some fun, and connect with nature in a way they might not typically experience.”

Participants over the age of 14 will need a fishing license while using the loaner rods. Licenses can be purchased online, by phone, at any Fish and Game office, or at various convenience stores and outdoor retailers across the state — $13.50 for a daily license or $30.50 for an annual license.

Got a state park picked out, but want to know more about the fishing opportunities? Check out our Fishing Planner, an easy-to-use online tool featuring stocking reports, species information, facilities, maps, and rules.