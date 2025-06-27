DUI Task Force to focus on impaired driving during Independence Day holiday weekend

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be in operation and patrolling for impaired drivers on Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5, during the Independence Day celebration.

“The 4th of July celebration should end with memories, not tragedies. We are committed to stopping impaired driving and keeping our community safe. We will have extra patrols over the holiday weekend focused on speeding, seat belt use and impaired driving. Our goal isn't to write tickets, it's to save lives,” said Chief Kelly Waugh of the Lander Police Department.

The Cheyenne Police Department's DUI Command vehicle will be featured during the operation in Lander and Riverton.

Task force operations in 2025 have yielded 1,534 traffic stops and 34 arrests of impaired drivers in Fremont County. There have been no alcohol-related fatalities in 2025.

Fremont County law enforcement is reminding everyone to never drive impaired and to always wear a seat belt.

SafeRide is in operation on weekends in Lander and Riverton, so call SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782). Rides are free.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and BIA Wind River police departments.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- It is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver, or use a ride sharing service or SafeRide to arrive home safely;

-- Contact SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782);

-- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911;

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take his/her keys and assist your friend in arriving home safely.

For information about this news release, please contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.