Second phase of the concrete slab work to begin in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with Reiman Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin the second phase of the concrete slab repair work on Tuesday, weather permitting.

Work began at the intersection of WYO 212/College Drive and 12th Street for concrete pavement replacement and ADA upgrades earlier in the summer.

Traffic will be switched in a head-to-head configuration in the northbound lanes of travel on College Drive and a 12 foot width restriction will be in place. A temporary traffic signal will be placed at the intersection of Lincolnway and Cleveland Ave.

Those traveling northbound will be able to make a right hand turn onto 12th Street. See visual below.

Motorists should expect lane closures and reduced speed limits. The public are encouraged to obey all posted signs, signals, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

The anticipated completion date for the project is fall 2025. All project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.