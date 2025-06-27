Governor Newsom statement on nationwide injunctions

In a challenge to the Trump Administration’s blatantly unconstitutional birthright citizenship executive order, the Supreme Court declined to decide whether a nationwide injunction is necessary and appropriate in the lawsuits brought by the States. While the executive order is still temporarily blocked from going into effect, this decision is deeply disappointing. However, California remains hopeful that the lower courts will ensure blatant federal overreach doesn’t go unchecked. Governor Gavin Newsom

