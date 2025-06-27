Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,286 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,268 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom statement on nationwide injunctions

In a challenge to the Trump Administration’s blatantly unconstitutional birthright citizenship executive order, the Supreme Court declined to decide whether a nationwide injunction is necessary and appropriate in the lawsuits brought by the States. While the executive order is still temporarily blocked from going into effect, this decision is deeply disappointing. However, California remains hopeful that the lower courts will ensure blatant federal overreach doesn’t go unchecked.

Governor Gavin Newsom

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Newsom statement on nationwide injunctions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more