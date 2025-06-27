FDLE arrests convicted felon for attempted firearm purchase

June 27, 2025MIAMI – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the South Florida State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (S.A.F.E.) Task Force arrested Rolando Suarez, 57, of Miami, on four felony counts of possession of a firearm, weapon and ammunition by a convicted felon.

The investigation began in May when FDLE agents received information that a convicted felon, later identified as Suarez, had attempted to purchase a firearm. The investigation revealed Suarez had left a deposit with the seller, failed the background check and lied on a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives form.

FDLE and S.A.F.E. Task Force agents conducted a search warrant on June 26, seized two firearms and multiple rounds of ammunition and took Suarez into custody without incident.

Suarez was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center. The Office of the State Attorney, 11th Judicial Circuit is prosecuting the case.

The South Florida S.A.F.E. Task Force consists of agents and detectives with the FDLE, Doral Police Department, Florida International University Police Department, Hialeah Police Department, Medley Police Department, Miami Police Department and Sweetwater Police Department.

The investigation remains active.

