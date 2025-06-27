Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,286 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,268 in the last 365 days.

FDLE arrests convicted felon for attempted firearm purchase

For Immediate Release
June 27, 2025
MIAMI – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the South Florida State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (S.A.F.E.) Task Force arrested Rolando Suarez, 57, of Miami, on four felony counts of possession of a firearm, weapon and ammunition by a convicted felon.

The investigation began in May when FDLE agents received information that a convicted felon, later identified as Suarez, had attempted to purchase a firearm. The investigation revealed Suarez had left a deposit with the seller, failed the background check and lied on a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives form.

FDLE and S.A.F.E. Task Force agents conducted a search warrant on June 26, seized two firearms and multiple rounds of ammunition and took Suarez into custody without incident.

Suarez was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center. The Office of the State Attorney, 11th Judicial Circuit is prosecuting the case.

The South Florida S.A.F.E. Task Force consists of agents and detectives with the FDLE, Doral Police Department, Florida International University Police Department, Hialeah Police Department, Medley Police Department, Miami Police Department and Sweetwater Police Department.

The investigation remains active.

For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
Info@fdle.state.fl.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FDLE arrests convicted felon for attempted firearm purchase

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more