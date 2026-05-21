FDLE Arrests Fruitland Park Man for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 21, 2026

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Edmund Chester, 41, of Fruitland Park, on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. The arrest is part of FDLE’s statewide initiative to identify and apprehend offenders who target children and share files depicting child sexual abuse.

In Jul. 2025, FDLE agents initiated an online undercover operation to identify people using peer-to-peer software to share child sexual abuse material. During this operation, an IP address was identified and traced as Chester’s residence in Fruitland Park.

On May 19, 2026, FDLE Cybercrime Task Force agents and the FDLE Special Operations Team conducted a search warrant at Chester’s residence and seized his computer. A preliminary forensic analysis on his computer located multiple files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Chester was taken into custody and transported to the Lake County Jail. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.

The case is being prosecuted by Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.





The investigation remains active. Additional charges may be forthcoming pending further forensic analysis.

For Further Information Contact

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us