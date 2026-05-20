FDLE arrests Pensacola man for possession of child sexual abuse materials and related charges

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 19, 2026

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Chandler Baker, 30, of Pensacola, for a total of 24 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials, 13 counts of possession of bestiality, 1 count of possession of marijuana over 30 grams, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device. The arrest is part of FDLE’s statewide initiative to identify and apprehend offenders who target children and share files depicting child sexual abuse.

The investigation began when agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), reporting that an unknown user uploaded numerous files containing images depicting the sexual abuse of children. Agents traced the associated IP address to Baker’s residence.

On May 7, agents conducted a residential search warrant at Baker’s address and seized multiple electronic devices for forensic review. Initial review at the scene found 1 video file of child sexual abuse material, and 3 image files of bestiality. Additionally, 43 grams of marijuana and 2 grams of THC wax were found on the property.

Baker was arrested and booked in the Escambia County Jail on a $50,000 bond, then released on Saturday, May 9.

Further forensic review of the devices revealed multiple files of child sexual abuse materials and bestiality that were uploaded to the user account.

On May 14th, agents conducted a second arrest warrant for Baker. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Okaloosa County Jail on no bond.

The Office of Agriculture Law Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations assisted with the initial search warrant. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshalls Service assisted with the second warrant.

The Office of the State Attorney, 1st Judicial Circuit, is prosecuting the case.

The investigation remains active.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us