FDLE arrests Port St. Lucie man for traveling to meet a minor for sex

For Immediate Release

May 28, 2026

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Jordan Castillo, 26, of Port St. Lucie, on one count of traveling to meet a minor for sex, one count of unlawful use of a computer to solicit sex from a child, and one count of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, all second-degree felonies.

The investigation began when Homeland Security Investigations contacted FDLE agents about an encounter with Castillo. During the encounter, conversations between Castillo and the female juvenile victim were discovered.

During the investigation, FDLE agents confirmed that Castillo chatted with the victim on a chat application, and then travelled to Polk County to meet with the victim to have sex.

On May 22, agents obtained an arrest warrant for Castillo. On May 26, FDLE agents, along with Homeland Security Investigations, arrested Castillo at his place of employment in Okeechobee.

Castill was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail awaiting extradition back to Polk County for prosecution.

The case is being prosecuted by Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

The investigation remains active.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us