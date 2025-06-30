Construction Tech Leaders BigRentz & Linarc Partner to Eliminate Procurement Friction & Reduce Costly Jobsite Delays

Linarc Users Can Now Procure Equipment & Services In-app through a Single BigRentz Interface, Eliminating Manual Coordination & Improving Project Control

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BigRentz , a leading construction procurement software platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Linarc , a collaborative construction management platform built to streamline scheduling, site coordination and resource management. The integration embeds BigRentz’s rental network directly into Linarc’s project workflows, providing contractors a seamless way to link jobsite planning with real-time construction equipment and services procurement, reducing costly delays and improving accountability across projects.Despite a surge in construction tech platforms, most tools still operate in isolation, forcing field teams to juggle disconnected systems for planning, scheduling, equipment and labor. By incorporating BigRentz’s national rental inventory into Linarc’s scheduling and field management tools, the partnership helps close the loop between what’s planned and what’s delivered and executed.“When jobsite coordination and procurement aren’t in sync, delays are inevitable,” said Scott Cannon, CEO of BigRentz. “This partnership with Linarc helps solve that problem by uniting the planning layer with the procurement layer, bringing critical portions of every project into one unified workflow.”“Construction projects rely on tight coordination, and that coordination breaks down when platforms don’t talk to each other,” said Shanthi Rajan, CEO of Linarc. “This integration makes it easier for teams to stay ahead of delays and focus on execution.”The integration enables field teams using Linarc to see available rental options from more than 6,000 suppliers via a BigRentz-powered catalog embedded directly in the platform. With a single click, users are directed to complete their rental with BigRentz, speeding up procurement and avoiding cross-platform confusion. The partnership also allows users to seamlessly manage documentation and cost tracking as well as receive delivery updates.The first phase of the partnership is live now, and the second phase is already in planning. This will deepen the integration via API connections, enabling more automated workflows such as in-app authentication, mobile field access and backend rental approvals tied to project schedules.Special BigRentz pricing is available to existing Linarc customers. For more information, visit bigrentz.com/partners/linarc About BigRentzFounded in 2012, BigRentz is a leading construction procurement software platform with a network of over 6,000 supplier partners and 14,000 locations. Its innovative technology simplifies the equipment rental process, helping contractors complete projects on time and within budget. With the launch of its new AI-powered platform, SiteStack, BigRentz is at the forefront of the construction industry’s digital transformation.About LinarcLinarc is a collaborative construction management platform designed for small to mid-sized construction companies to streamline project delivery through unified scheduling, budgeting, and field team coordination. Its modern interface and real-time updates improve communication and reduce friction across the entire project lifecycle.

