Delta Junction Jury Finds Vladimir Kurilchenko Guilty of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

June 26, 2025

(Fairbanks, AK) â€“ Today, a jury in Delta Junction found 56-year-old Vladimir Kurilchenko guilty of three counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree.

The convictions are for acts of sexual abuse Kurilchenko committed against his daughter between 2002 and 2008 when she was between eleven- and sixteen-years-old. The trial commenced on Monday, June 23. The District Attorney’s Office called 3 witnesses to the stand and the defense called 2. The case was sent to the jury for deliberations on the morning of Wednesday, June 25 and a verdict was reached on June 26.

Following his conviction, Kurilchenko was remanded into the custody of the Department of Corrections where he will be held without bail pending a sentencing hearing that will be scheduled in the future. Under the sentencing statutes at the time of the offense, Kurilchenko faces a sentence of 8 to 30 years on each count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree after the jury also found an aggravator.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kathryn Mason of the Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office. The Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office is responsible for prosecutions not only in the Fairbanks area, but also in numerous rural communities and their surrounding villages. Rural court locations that fall within the jurisdiction of the Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office include Delta Junction, Fort Yukon, Galena, Nenana, and Tok.

