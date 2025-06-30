CYPFER Attends United Nations Workshop to Provide Cybersecurity Perspective on AI as a Public Good

Company Highlights Importance of Security, Trust, and Digital Integrity in AI Governance

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYPFER, a global leader in digital executive protection and cybersecurity, participated in the United Nations expert workshop on Artificial Intelligence as Public Goods (AIPGs), hosted by the United Nations University Institute in Macau in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank and the Office for Emerging and Developing Technologies.

The workshop brought together thought leaders from around the world to explore frameworks that ensure AI technologies serve the public interest. CYPFER contributed key insights into the critical role cybersecurity plays in the sustainable, ethical, and secure deployment of AI.

“As we explore AI as a global public good, we cannot overlook the security risks that could compromise public trust and institutional resilience,” said Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER. “CYPFER’s role at this workshop was to emphasize that robust cybersecurity is not optional—it is foundational to ensuring AI serves humanity.”

The workshop was part of a broader discourse at UN Open Source Week 2025, that focused on open source, digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and how innovation in these areas can be harnessed towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The UN workshop marked an early step in defining what it means for AI to function as a public good.

“Our commitment is to advance not only innovation but also integrity,” Tobok added. “We believe responsible AI starts with digital certainty—security that scales alongside progress.”

CYPFER remains engaged with international institutions and regulatory bodies to help shape the future of AI with safety and accountability at the forefront.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber Certainty™. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER’s cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, LATAM, and Caribbean. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER’s experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber Certainty™ for all clients on every engagement. CYPFER’s core services include:

Ransomware Advisory

Incident Response Services with specialized expertise in ransomware response and recovery

On-site and/or remote post-breach restoration support to augment internal teams

Digital Forensics to uncover malicious activity, insider threats, and protect sensitive data

Global Incident Response Retainer Services guaranteeing priority access to ransomware advisory, incident response, and recovery support for swift resolution

CYPFER is headquartered in Miami, FL, and has offices in Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Cayman Islands, and the UAE. The company currently employs around 200 cybersecurity experts and has supported clients across six continents. CYPFER is executing plans to expand globally and aims to boast a workforce of 250 cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2025.

