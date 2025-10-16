CYPFER Establishes Cynturion™ Group to Provide Proactive Cybersecurity Services

Comprised of the most elite intelligence and military operators, Cynturion™ protects individuals and businesses from cyberthreats before they happen.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYPFER, a global leader in cybersecurity, has announced the establishment of Cynturion™ Group in an important and timely expansion into proactive protection services.

For this new phase, Cynturion™ Group has curated a group of cyber operators exclusively from the country’s most elite intelligence and military units. These operators have a track record of working against adversarial nation-states, cybercriminal groups, and state-sponsored cyberterrorists with a deep understanding of their capabilities. Cynturion’s™ expertise and capabilities are uniquely designed to address the cyber threats posed by the convergence of physical and digital footprints leveraged by today’s high net worth businesses and individuals.

Through Cynturion™, CYPFER is changing the paradigm of cybersecurity testing. Penetration testing in a network fashion alone and static testing cycles have proven to be insufficient, which is why today the industries needlessly suffers billions in losses.

Cynturion™ takes a realistic, practical approach to testing. Its operators emulate the behaviors and methods of state-sponsored and cybercriminal groups to address vulnerabilities before breaches occur.

“With Cynturion™ Group, we are stepping up the capabilities of proactive services and creating a new standard for the cybersecurity industry,” explained CYPFER Executive Chairman Jason Hogg. “Cynturion’s™ operators are fresh from the cyberwar battlefront and uniquely positioned to advise Boards and C-Suites about the unrestricted nature of the attacks directed at their companies. Addressing this reality head on, left of breach, is the only way to stem the persistent threat of this cyber tsunami.”

At the helm of CYPFER, CEO Daniel Tobok emphasized that Cynturion™ represents a bold step in the company’s evolution and a necessary shift in how organizations prepare for cyber risk.

“Cynturion™ Group is how we move clients decisively left of breach,” said Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER. “By pairing elite intelligence and military operators with CYPFER’s recovery-led heritage, we give boards and executives proactive protection that is field-tested, continuous, and real. It’s Cyber Certainty™ before the crisis.”

Erin Whitmore, Managing Director of Executive Risk and Strategic Intelligence at CYPFER, is uniquely equipped to lead Cynturion™. A former CIA case officer with more than 16 years in intelligence, national security, and cyber operations, she brings firsthand experience countering nation-state threats and managing crises in high-conflict regions - providing the strategic foresight and operational precision this mission demands.

“Our clients face hybrid threats that don’t wait for quarterly tests,” Whitmore said. “Cynturion™ mirrors real adversaries, continuously, so we can expose gaps early, harden controls fast, and measurably reduce risk. This is practical, operator-led prevention designed for board accountability and business resilience.”

The launch of Cynturion™ Group underscores CYPFER’s continued evolution as a global cybersecurity leader - combining deep operational expertise, intelligence-driven foresight, and a recovery-led mindset to help organizations prepare for, withstand, and recover from any threat.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is a global cybersecurity firm specializing in incident response, ransomware advisory, digital forensics and cyber resilience. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER employs over 200 cybersecurity professionals and plans to expand to 300 by the close of 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.